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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold HD But Thryve Wealth Management Exited

May 14, 2026 — 07:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 156 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) was held by 52 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Betterment LLC Existing -178-$83
Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Existing +14-$64
Level Four Advisory Services LLC Existing +2,626+$343
Advisory Research Inc. Existing -653-$363
Brant Point Investment Management LLC Existing +6,821+$2,198
Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Existing -8,177-$3,102
First Eagle Investment Management LLC Existing +2,163-$29
Northern Trust Corp Existing -123,036-$214,812
Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Existing +29-$3
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing -20-$39
Aft Forsyth & Sober LLC Existing UNCH-$59
TRB Wealth Management LLC NEW +2,946+$969
Redwood Investment Management LLC Existing -20-$26
Tripletail Wealth Management LLC Existing +3-$24
Camarda Financial Advisors LLC NEW +836+$275
Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Existing +7-$26
Raymond James Financial Inc. Existing +103,396-$55,331
Rialto Wealth Management LLC Existing +16-$6
Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -10,915-$3,944
Virtu Financial LLC Existing +355-$365
Ceeto Capital Group LLC Existing UNCH-$155
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Existing +16-$209
Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Existing -100-$49
AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Existing UNCH-$91
Smead Capital Management Inc. Existing -45,480-$20,324
Integrity Financial Corp WA NEW +920+$303
Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +91+$20
Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Existing +29,750+$9,700
August Group Capital Ltd Existing -114-$53
Roehl & Yi Investment Advisors LLC Existing +427+$97
MRP Capital Investments LLC Existing -225-$100
Marble Wealth LLC Existing -2,746-$1,137
Venture Visionary Partners LLC Existing -3,061-$1,820
Delaney Dennis R Existing +7,768+$2,306
Missouri Trust & Investment Co Existing +120+$5
Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Existing -100-$57
North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
StoneX Group Inc. Existing -3,966-$1,659
Orion Capital Management LLC Existing -10-$33
Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Existing +46+$5
Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Existing +3,801-$853
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Existing +50,695+$2,463
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec Existing +540,094+$171,971
Strategic Advisors LLC Existing -646-$855
Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC Existing +774+$236
Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Existing -180-$240
Solstein Capital LLC Existing -5-$98
SMA Capital LLC NEW +13,000+$4,276
Pinebridge Investments LLC Existing -38,632-$15,966
Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Existing -385-$154
MetLife Investment Management LLC Existing -8,348-$6,931
Wealth Alliance LLC Existing -2-$79
Aggregate Change: +519,715-$133,972

In terms of shares owned, we count 21 of the above funds having increased existing HD positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 23 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Thryve Wealth Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HD common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HD at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 6,135 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 98,533,597 shares in the aggregate, from 338,726,952 up to 437,260,549 for a share count increase of approximately 29.09%. The overall top three funds holding HD on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of HD Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 78,661,037
2.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 64,687,996
3.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 25,277,177
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPC
 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPC-> Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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