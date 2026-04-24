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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold GS But Merited Wealth and Pzena Investment Management Exited

April 24, 2026 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 62 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) was held by 28 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Boston Trust Walden Corp Existing -10-$48
Keybank National Association OH Existing +5,849+$4,503
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Existing -62-$200
Stevens Capital Partners Existing +51+$31
Heritage Investors Management Corp Existing -908-$2,633
Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +32+$19
Canton Hathaway LLC Existing UNCH-$25
Lynch Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$364
Semus Wealth Partners LLC Existing -82-$141
Fulton Bank N.A. Existing -21-$134
Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Existing -130-$1,387
TKG Advisors LLC Existing -44-$65
Argent Advisors Inc. Existing -10-$101
Newton One Investments LLC Existing +3-$15
Cane Capital Partners LLC Existing +494+$306
James Investment Research Inc. Existing -207-$656
Secured Retirement Advisors LLC NEW +1,640+$1,387
Vertrix Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,350+$1,142
Essex LLC Existing -425-$885
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Existing -241-$249
Financial Life Planners Existing +18-$11
USS Investment Management Ltd Existing +784-$1,034
TSG Advice Partners LLC Existing -1-$35
KPP Advisory Services LLC Existing -97-$115
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Existing -5,224-$4,971
Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Existing -12-$26
Innova Wealth Partners Existing +3-$10
Reliant Investment Management LLC Existing +80-$245
Aggregate Change: +2,830-$5,962

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing GS positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 15 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Merited Wealth LLC, and Pzena Investment Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GS common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GS at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,191 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GS shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 250,623 shares in the aggregate, from 5,603,240 up to 5,853,863 for a share count increase of approximately 4.47%. The overall top three funds holding GS on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of GS Held
1.Diamant Asset Management Inc. 422,995
2.Focused Investors LLC 271,100
3.Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. 254,256
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Closed End Funds List
 FVV Videos
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Closed End Funds List-> FVV Videos-> Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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