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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold GOOGL But Flaharty Asset Management Exited

July 08, 2026 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 64 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) was held by 52 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOGL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC Existing UNCH+$1,048
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Existing +10,000+$14,795
Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Existing -457+$1,399
Cohen Capital Management Inc. Existing -192+$4,906
Czech National Bank Existing +83,430+$140,506
Luma Capital S.A. SPF Existing UNCH+$4,109
PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab Existing -2,779+$73,585
Mirabaud & Cie SA Existing -15,061-$3,068
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Existing +2,025,076+$855,355
Apella Capital LLC Existing +1,111+$4,537
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Existing +1,341+$6,913
Windsor Capital Management LLC Existing +5+$75
First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Existing UNCH+$80
West Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$42
Lexington Hill Partners LLC Existing +1,755+$698
Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Existing -3,080+$1,936
Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Existing -333+$959
Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$562
Breakwater Capital Group Existing +31+$697
Sunburst Financial Group LLC Existing +226+$609
Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Existing -339+$586
Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Existing -5,336+$1,516
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Existing +5,267+$14,626
Crumly & Associates Inc. Existing -658+$221
Seilern Investment Management Ltd Existing -64,060-$9,944
Private Wealth Group LLC Existing +50+$79
TL Private Wealth Existing UNCH+$85
Worth Asset Management LLC Existing +718+$528
Norway Savings Bank Existing -1,164+$2,157
MRA Advisory Group Existing -12+$111
Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Existing +125+$348
Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1,771
Gradient Investments LLC Existing +22,044+$13,036
Atwood & Palmer Inc. Existing -100+$1,679
Platt Investment Counsel LLC Existing +208+$125
Rockland Trust Co. Existing -39,479+$17,114
Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Existing -27,000-$2,319
Kwmg LLC Existing -19+$177
White Wing Wealth Management Existing +31+$85
Whitcomb & Hess Inc. NEW +581+$208
Victrix Investment Advisors Existing -339+$2,977
Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Existing +57+$4,796
Sonoma Allocations LLC Existing +19+$128
Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Existing +1,190+$602
Ebert Capital Management Inc. Existing +168+$1,554
Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Existing -661+$1,445
TrueWealth Advisors LLC Existing -162+$150
Professional Advisory Services Inc. Existing +930+$1,039
Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC Existing -424+$1,286
Puff Wealth Management LLC NEW +3,796+$1,357
Community Trust & Investment Co. Existing UNCH+$296
OFS Enterprise LLC Existing +58+$226
Aggregate Change: +1,996,562+$1,167,788

In terms of shares owned, we count 22 of the above funds having increased existing GOOGL positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 20 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Flaharty Asset Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GOOGL common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOGL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOGL at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 192 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOGL shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOGL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 117,946 shares in the aggregate, from 6,960,220 up to 7,078,166 for a share count increase of approximately 1.69%. The overall top three funds holding GOOGL on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of GOOGL Held
1.Sarasin & Partners LLP 1,780,093
2.Congress Asset Management Co. 1,020,191
3.Eastern Bank 749,066
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOGL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL).

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Further GOOGL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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