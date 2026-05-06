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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold GLW But Advisortrust Partners Exited

May 06, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 50 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GLW positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Keystone Financial Services Existing -1,091+$4
Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Existing +1,788+$1,324
BOCHK Asset Management Ltd NEW +200+$27
World Equity Group Inc. NEW +2,057+$280
Hanseatic Management Services Inc. NEW +16,523+$2,247
Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Existing -58,871+$9,682
AIA Group Ltd Existing UNCH+$530
Heartland Bank & Trust Co NEW +1,574+$214
Centennial Bank AR Existing UNCH+$10
Atlas Wealth LLC Existing +6,998+$1,197
Simon Quick Advisors LLC Existing -663+$119
John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Existing -63,789+$9,893
Kera Capital Partners Inc. Existing -12,218+$5,831
GS Investments Inc. NEW +2$UNCH
Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Existing +92+$29
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC NEW +1,538+$209
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$174
Modera Wealth Management LLC Existing -4,178+$545
Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Existing +5+$375
Juno Financial Group LLC Existing +26+$140
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$2,507
Assetmark Inc. Existing +66,026+$9,386
NovaPoint Capital LLC Existing +226+$4,281
Mediolanum International Funds Ltd NEW +89,816+$11,546
Aggregate Change: +46,061+$60,550

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing GLW positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 6 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Advisortrust Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GLW common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GLW share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GLW at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,956 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GLW shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GLW. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 597,990 shares in the aggregate, from 61,544,542 down to 60,946,552 for a share count decline of approximately -0.97%. The overall top three funds holding GLW on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of GLW Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 6,178,182
2.UBS Group AG 4,380,405
3.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 2,377,902
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GLW»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stock Buybacks
 SAM Historical Earnings
 Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Stock Buybacks-> SAM Historical Earnings-> Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

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