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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold CRM But Beacon Capital Management, Biltmore Family Office, Sage Mountain Advisors and Westwood Wealth Management Exited

May 11, 2026 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CRM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Existing +93,455+$3,478
Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Existing -20,842-$6,732
Pathstone Holdings LLC Existing +5,698-$6,326
Krane Funds Advisors LLC Existing +7,230+$687
REAP Financial Group LLC Existing +1-$26
Lummis Asset Management LP Existing UNCH-$1
Sidoxia Capital Management LLC NEW +3,908+$730
Elevated Financial Group LLC Existing +315-$646
Linscomb Wealth Inc. Existing -3,829-$2,073
WFA of San Diego LLC Existing UNCH-$2
IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Existing -423-$586
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Existing -1,226-$1,721
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Existing +35,254-$45,833
Vulcan Value Partners LLC Existing -1,353,068-$374,327
Canopy Partners LLC Existing -188-$531
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing +6,651-$12,210
Allstate Corp Existing +28,588-$422
BankPlus Trust Department Existing +3,397+$1
Caprock Group LLC Existing -3,678-$3,231
Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Existing -1,886-$905
Mizuho Securities USA LLC Existing -12,672-$7,789
Elevation Wealth Management LLC Existing +143-$68
RiverFront Investment Group LLC Existing +277-$175
Primecap Management Co. CA Existing -9,000-$22,683
Aggregate Change: -1,221,895-$481,391

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing CRM positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 10 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Beacon Capital Management LLC, Biltmore Family Office LLC, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC, and Westwood Wealth Management, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CRM common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CRM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CRM at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,831 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CRM shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CRM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 79,893,150 shares in the aggregate, from 119,938,250 up to 199,831,400 for a share count increase of approximately 66.61%. The overall top three funds holding CRM on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of CRM Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 59,333,776
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 19,419,407
3.UBS Group AG 6,813,315
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CRM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 SRTY YTD Return
 Utilities Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> SRTY YTD Return-> Utilities Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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