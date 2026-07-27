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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold COST But Pacific Asset Management Exited

July 27, 2026 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 55 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) was held by 33 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COST positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$15
Petros Family Wealth LLC Existing +70-$43
Florida Trust Wealth Management Co Existing +835-$2,472
Whipplewood Advisors LLC Existing -104-$104
Financially Speaking Inc Existing UNCH$UNCH
EnRich Financial Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$16
Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,024+$12
RMR Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$221
Invictus Private Wealth LLC Existing -105-$3,310
Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,180+$1,082
Ibex Wealth Advisors Existing +59-$5
Values Added Financial LLC Existing +9-$73
Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC NEW +230+$215
Clare Market Investments LLC Existing +278+$168
Capstone Wealth Management Group Inc. NEW +418+$391
Richmond Investment Services LLC Existing -369-$382
Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Existing -35-$94
Krilogy Financial LLC Existing -123-$311
Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Existing +135-$3,051
Unified Investment Management Existing +3-$35
Opinicus Capital Inc. Existing +7-$119
Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -17-$33
SageGuard Financial Group LLC Existing -1,213-$2,070
Trademark Financial Management LLC Existing -12-$59
Generate Investment Management Ltd Existing +15,543+$14,503
Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Existing +5-$21
Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Existing +70-$119
Ascentis Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,497,652+$2,547,213
Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Existing -15-$32
Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Existing +34-$355
Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$18
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC NEW +234+$219
Warner Group LLC Existing +544+$476
Aggregate Change: +2,516,337+$2,551,321

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing COST positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 9 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Pacific Asset Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited COST common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COST share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COST at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,527 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COST shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COST. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,434,088 shares in the aggregate, from 12,268,080 down to 2,833,992 for a share count decline of approximately -76.90%. The overall top three funds holding COST on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of COST Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 670,304
2.Sarasin & Partners LLP 214,194
3.Congress Asset Management Co. 208,851
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COST»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST).

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Further COST Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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