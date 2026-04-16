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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold COST But Mendota Financial Group LLC Exited

April 16, 2026 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 55 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) was held by 33 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COST positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Existing +205+$973
Spartan Planning & Wealth Management NEW +939+$935
Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Existing +2+$50
Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Existing +185+$847
Koenig Investment Advisory LLC Existing -1+$139
Toth Financial Advisory Corp Existing +409+$694
Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Existing -31,315-$22,796
Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$198
Intergy Private Wealth LLC NEW +227+$226
Generate Investment Management Ltd NEW +610+$608
XML Financial LLC Existing -311+$234
Clark Asset Management LLC Existing +174+$280
PMV Capital Advisers LLC Existing -2+$4
Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$34
FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Existing -76+$1,678
Sweeney & Michel LLC Existing -99+$628
Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Existing -21+$198
Guardian Investment Management Existing UNCH+$656
Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC NEW +231+$231
Lincoln Capital Corp Existing UNCH+$35
Baugh & Associates LLC Existing -84+$1,894
Strong Tower Advisory Services Existing +95+$613
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Existing +158+$609
Scott & Selber Inc. Existing -13+$297
Forbes J M & Co. LLP Existing UNCH+$322
Sky Investment Group LLC Existing -44+$281
First Community Trust NA Existing UNCH+$72
Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Existing -2+$98
Montecito Bank & Trust Existing -458+$667
Sheets Smith Wealth Management Existing +206+$773
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +5+$36
Monarch Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$114
Aggregate Change: -28,980-$8,372

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing COST positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 12 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Mendota Financial Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited COST common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COST share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COST at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 989 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COST shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COST. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 138,024 shares in the aggregate, from 4,174,845 up to 4,312,869 for a share count increase of approximately 3.31%. The overall top three funds holding COST on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of COST Held
1.Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA 238,385
2.Congress Asset Management Co. 216,024
3.Sarasin & Partners LLP 200,399
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COST»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST).

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Also see:

 Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like
 FOSL Historical Stock Prices
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like-> FOSL Historical Stock Prices-> ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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