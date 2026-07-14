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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold CAT But DLK Investment Management Exited

July 14, 2026 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 48 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) was held by 26 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CAT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Waycross Investment Management Co NEW +250+$266
Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Existing UNCH+$125
Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$268
Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Existing -181+$17,245
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Existing -172+$480
BayBridge Capital Group LLC Existing -1,095+$389
Plancorp LLC Existing +777+$1,823
Longview Financial Advisors LLC Existing -387-$6
QRG Capital Management Inc. Existing +12,132+$47,109
B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +84+$2,556
Successful Portfolios LLC Existing -9+$180
Addenda Capital Inc. Existing UNCH+$6,701
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Existing -192+$2,060
Hoese & Co LLP NEW +325+$346
Fisher Funds Management LTD Existing -4,000-$686
Oxinas Partners LLC Existing +16+$207
Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -23+$161
Northstar Advisory Group LLC Existing -1,880-$424
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. NEW +254+$270
Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Existing UNCH+$157
Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC NEW +250+$266
Westhampton Capital LLC Existing -100+$1,373
Seaview Investment Managers LLC NEW +9,538+$10,157
Curbstone Financial Management Corp Existing +970+$1,455
Barlow Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$298
Congress Park Capital LLC Existing -370+$171
Aggregate Change: +16,187+$92,947

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing CAT positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 11 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that DLK Investment Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CAT common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CAT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CAT at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 730 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CAT shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CAT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 230,672 shares in the aggregate, from 1,611,079 up to 1,841,751 for a share count increase of approximately 14.32%. The overall top three funds holding CAT on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of CAT Held
1.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 205,152
2.Czech National Bank 131,102
3.Curated Wealth Partners LLC 119,057
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CAT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further CAT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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