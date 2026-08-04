Markets
ASML

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold ASML But Vawter Financial and Ravenstone Capital Management Exited

August 04, 2026 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 87 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ASML positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Existing -60+$2,561
Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$255
Channel Wealth LLC Existing -117+$2,328
Fisher Asset Management LLC Existing +137,102+$3,348,704
GFS Advisors LLC Existing +317,245+$333
Principal Securities Inc. Existing +736+$4,201
Chesapeake Asset Management LLC Existing +6+$32
Evansbrook LLC Existing +12+$778
Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Existing +2+$445
Banco de Sabadell S.A Existing +41+$1,839
LOM Asset Management Ltd Existing UNCH+$1,153
Signal Advisors Wealth LLC NEW +424+$844
Daybright Advisory Services Inc. Existing +1+$274
Brooklyn FI LLC NEW +20+$40
Huntleigh Advisors Inc. NEW +227+$452
Berger Financial Group Inc NEW +121+$241
SP Asset Management LLC NEW +528+$1,051
Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Existing +303+$1,745
Fairman Group LLC Existing -1+$1
Mattson Financial Services LLC Existing -144+$413
Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Existing +6+$401
TD Private Client Wealth LLC Existing +601+$2,968
Westover Capital Advisors LLC Existing +79+$1,962
Axon Capital LP Existing +430+$2,059
Account Management LLC Existing -280+$4,992
Golden Reserve Retirement LLC NEW +108+$215
New Paradigm Capital Management LLC Existing -1,000-$1,187
Investment Research Partners LLC Existing +134+$727
Invested Advisors Existing -24+$68
Summit Wealth Group LLC NEW +103+$205
71 West Capital Partners Existing +215+$12,162
Cape ANN Savings Bank NEW +113+$225
Founders Financial Alliance LLC Existing +6+$185
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Existing +21+$1,230
Armor Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$544
Petix & Botte Co Existing UNCH+$235
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Existing +22+$280
Investment Partners LTD. Existing +42+$733
Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Existing +73+$321
Aggregate Change: +457,095+$3,396,015

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing ASML positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 7 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions. Worth noting is that Vawter Financial Ltd., and Ravenstone Capital Management Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ASML common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ASML share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ASML at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,880 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ASML shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ASML. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 3,083,452 shares in the aggregate, from 4,804,608 down to 1,721,156 for a share count decline of approximately -64.18%. The overall top three funds holding ASML on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of ASML Held
1.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 440,721
2.Citigroup Inc. 326,342
3.Hyperion Asset Management Ltd 137,309
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ASML»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further ASML Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ASML-> ASML Price Target-> Future Dividend Aristocrats-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.