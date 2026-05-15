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ASML

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold ASML But Two Sigma Advisers Exited

May 15, 2026 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 119 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ASML positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Kultura Capital Management LP NEW +5,840+$7,714
Two Sigma Securities LLC NEW +732+$967
ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Existing +24,788+$34,096
Science & Technology Partners L.P. NEW +4,000+$5,283
Brown Financial Advisors Existing +99+$240
Two Sigma Investments LP Existing +322,428+$440,309
Woodline Partners LP Existing -20,603-$21,523
Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC NEW +161+$213
Bamco Inc. NY Existing +11,194+$20,917
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Existing -2,983+$66
Sora Investors LLC Existing -11,394-$2,837
Morgan Stanley Existing +82,250+$536,071
Alliancebernstein L.P. Existing -10,652+$189,483
Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC NEW +23,563+$32,675
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing +65+$157
Norinchukin Bank The Existing +296+$1,126
Permanens Capital L.P. Existing -1,038-$987
Freestone Grove Partners LP Existing -11,429-$9,665
Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. NEW +5,100+$6,736
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Existing +18,127+$31,045
KCM Investment Advisors LLC Existing +11+$76
IMG Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$1
Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Existing +1+$6
Capital Analysts LLC Existing -184-$5
Maverick Capital Ltd. Existing -2,626+$62,035
Excelsior Advisor Network LLC Existing +15+$70
Quantinno Capital Management LP Existing +9,929+$25,676
Copley Financial Group Inc. Existing -60+$9
Clough Capital Partners L P Existing -377-$7
Aggregate Change: +447,253+$1,359,947

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing ASML positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 10 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that Two Sigma Advisers LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ASML common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ASML share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ASML at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 6,832 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ASML shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ASML. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 105,337 shares in the aggregate, from 44,635,070 down to 44,529,733 for a share count decline of approximately -0.24%. The overall top three funds holding ASML on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of ASML Held
1.Fisher Asset Management LLC 4,600,512
2.Capital World Investors 3,733,385
3.State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. 2,758,173
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ASML»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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