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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold AMZN But RK Capital Management Exited

May 13, 2026 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Delphi Financial Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$542
Iyo Bank Ltd. Existing UNCH-$1,090
Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Existing +15,232+$3,038
J Hagan Capital Inc. Existing +718-$3
Leo H. Evart Inc. NEW +2,612+$544
Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Existing +881-$167
Lynch Investment Planning LLC Existing -20-$115
Fox Hill Wealth Management Existing +1,353-$338
Delta Investment Management LLC Existing -6,241-$2,674
Bradyco Inc. Existing +17,850+$2,898
Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +9,929-$84
Korea Investment CORP Existing -54,589-$177,129
Connective Capital Management LLC Existing -3,143-$864
Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Existing -1,678-$6,475
Garrison Point Advisors LLC Existing -10-$411
Harfst & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH-$426
Choreo LLC Existing -494-$9,083
Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +203,518+$41,096
Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Existing -1,346-$8,500
Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Existing +8,965+$464
Ballast Advisors LLC Existing +841-$286
BIT Capital GmbH Existing +1,019,959+$203,788
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Existing +800,114+$62,493
M&G PLC Existing +92,660+$5,961
Windward Capital Management Co. CA Existing -4,990-$9,499
Aggregate Change: +2,102,121+$102,596

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 9 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that RK Capital Management LLC FL, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMZN common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,653 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 708,895,312 shares in the aggregate, from 1,766,874,682 up to 2,475,769,994 for a share count increase of approximately 40.12%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 631,176,205
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 127,012,849
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 66,930,843
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Closed End Fund Screener
 Institutional Holders of DUET
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Closed End Fund Screener-> Institutional Holders of DUET-> Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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