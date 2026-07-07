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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold AMZN But Olstein Capital Management Exited

July 07, 2026 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 38 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Ballew Advisors Inc Existing -453+$108
Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Existing UNCH+$77
Congress Asset Management Co. Existing -169,277-$13,189
Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Existing +52+$204
Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -79+$15
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Existing +4,404+$9,426
Orser Capital Management LLC Existing -340+$652
Red Spruce Capital LLC Existing +15,523+$4,159
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$353
Prodigy Asset Management LLC Existing +625+$189
St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Existing +1,030+$714
Westmount Partners LLC Existing +1,403+$1,778
55 North Private Wealth LLC Existing +2,645+$1,048
Byrne Asset Management LLC Existing -1,573+$358
Clark Asset Management LLC Existing +845+$1,351
Baron Wealth Management LLC Existing +406+$548
GK Wealth Management LLC Existing +24,762+$6,066
GAMMA Investing LLC Existing +31,872+$14,501
Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Existing +8,325+$3,414
Avior Wealth Management LLC Existing -16,671-$1,066
Value Investment Professionals LLC Existing -1+$186
Crescent Sterling Ltd. Existing +237+$274
Greenfield Savings Bank Existing +12+$738
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Existing -1,440+$6,600
Prota Financial LLC Existing -156+$64
Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -46+$288
Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Existing -10,252-$511
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. NEW +55,944+$13,334
Bison Wealth LLC Existing +1,928+$1,985
Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Existing +814+$722
Brighton Securities CORP. Existing +35+$53
Epiq Partners LLC Existing -193+$186
Arlington Trust Co LLC Existing +556+$360
Financial Enhancement Group LLC Existing +230+$142
Moody National Bank Trust Division Existing +100+$2,284
Flower City Capital Existing -336+$56
Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Existing +1,134+$454
Grove Bank & Trust Existing +2,982+$2,456
Aggregate Change: -44,953+$60,377

In terms of shares owned, we count 22 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 13 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Olstein Capital Management L.P., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMZN common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 81 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,546,941 shares in the aggregate, from 4,065,549 down to 2,518,608 for a share count decline of approximately -38.05%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.Eastern Bank 670,857
2.MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB 430,794
3.Anderson Hoagland & Co. 183,125
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

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Further AMZN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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