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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold AMD But Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management Exited

April 30, 2026 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 57 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Donaldson Capital Management LLC Existing -107-$44
Henson Edgewater Management LLC Existing +1,495+$73
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Existing UNCH-$25
Core Alternative Capital Existing -2,655-$902
VUB Generali dochodkova spravcovska spolocnost a.s. Existing UNCH-$40
Rockline Wealth Management LLC Existing -57-$40
Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Existing +780+$147
Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -111-$37
Left Brain Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,465+$298
Madison Wealth Partners Inc Existing -824-$193
Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Existing +54-$83
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Existing -1,930-$501
Cromwell Holdings LLC Existing UNCH-$57
Fortune Financial Advisors LLC NEW +4,492+$914
Nuveen LLC Existing +476,463+$31,973
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Existing +838+$36
Titleist Asset Management LLC Existing +4,826+$724
Private Trust Co. NA Existing +459+$27
Owen LaRue LLC Existing -11,190-$2,427
Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +50-$9
LRI Investments LLC Existing +659-$126
Candriam S.C.A. Existing +111,080+$17,431
Simplicity Wealth LLC Existing +907-$159
Conning Inc. Existing -1,159-$329
Petix & Botte Co Existing +116-$4
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Existing +5,800+$520
Independence Bank of Kentucky Existing +1,722+$117
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Existing -7-$2
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Existing +136-$14
Summa Corp. Existing +704-$1,163
Aggregate Change: +594,006+$46,105

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing AMD positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 9 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMD common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMD at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,062 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,343,003 shares in the aggregate, from 51,116,104 down to 46,773,101 for a share count decline of approximately -8.50%. The overall top three funds holding AMD on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of AMD Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 4,713,907
2.Swedbank AB 3,346,527
3.ProShare Advisors LLC 2,524,725
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETFs With Notable Inflows
 YORW Insider Buying
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs With Notable Inflows-> YORW Insider Buying-> Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher-> More articles by this source->

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