See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold AMD But Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management Exited

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 57 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing AMD positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 9 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMD common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMD at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,062 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,343,003 shares in the aggregate, from 51,116,104 down to 46,773,101 for a share count decline of approximately -8.50%. The overall top three funds holding AMD on 03/31/2026 were:

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETFs With Notable Inflows

 YORW Insider Buying

 Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.