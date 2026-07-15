Markets
ABT

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold ABT But Andrew Hill Investment Advisors and Argent Capital Management Exited

July 15, 2026 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 54 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) was held by 27 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Existing +57,629+$5,051
Sachetta LLC Existing +114-$3
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -2,612-$527
Atticus Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,075-$144
Moller Wealth Partners NEW +2,879+$261
Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Existing UNCH-$3
Granite FO LLC Existing UNCH-$1
OLD National Bancorp IN Existing -5,432-$1,724
Country Trust Bank Existing -98-$53
Register Financial Advisors LLC Existing +2,907+$228
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +7,722+$377
Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Existing +175-$211
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Existing -1,169-$288
RFG Advisory LLC Existing -756-$249
Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Existing -2,300-$2,772
First American Bank Existing -14,340-$1,792
BSW Wealth Partners Existing +479-$100
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$27
Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Existing +365-$19
LVW Advisors LLC Existing -510-$136
Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Existing -2,266-$300
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Existing UNCH-$51
Spire Wealth Management Existing -1,770-$242
Prentice Wealth Management LLC Existing -21-$66
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Existing UNCH-$373
Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Existing -90-$46
Brookstone Capital Management Existing -3,260-$769
Aggregate Change: +36,571-$3,979

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing ABT positions from 03/31/2026 to 06/30/2026, with 14 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc., and Argent Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ABT common stock as of 06/30/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABT at the 06/30/2026 reporting period (out of the 898 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABT shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2026 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,410,639 shares in the aggregate, from 17,204,689 up to 19,615,328 for a share count increase of approximately 14.01%. The overall top three funds holding ABT on 06/30/2026 were:

»FundShares of ABT Held
1.Curated Wealth Partners LLC 4,037,393
2.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 3,218,572
3.WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST 3,125,000
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Further ABT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ABT Videos-> ABT Split History-> Dividend ETFs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.