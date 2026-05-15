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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold ABBV But Odyssean and Neo Ivy Capital Management Exited

May 15, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 148 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) was held by 50 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABBV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Existing -20,042-$4,643
Caption Management LLC Existing -82,400-$18,099
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Existing -59,740-$15,370
Titan Wealth CI Ltd Existing +3,754+$424
Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Existing +328-$449
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Existing +31,308-$3,305
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Existing -332-$287
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Existing -7,517-$2,048
Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Existing +3,177,601+$583,007
Van ECK Associates Corp Existing -11,994-$5,594
State Street Corp Existing +276,585-$830,195
DCM Advisors LLC Existing -234-$357
Calydon Capital Existing -598-$544
Janus Henderson Group PLC Existing +528,386+$44,474
Jones Financial Companies Lllp Existing +491,617+$97,619
Victory Capital Management Inc. Existing +13,939-$13,579
FMR LLC Existing -846,686-$432,849
Engineers Gate Manager LP Existing -8,355-$1,933
Eagle Global Advisors LLC Existing +25-$870
Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -877-$214
Harding Loevner LP Existing -13,017-$6,913
J. Goldman & Co LP NEW -20,000-$4,350
Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Existing +63-$2
1248 Management LLC Existing UNCH-$54
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Existing +1,007,672+$107,801
Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Existing +99-$22
10Elms LLP Existing -47-$11
Wallace Capital Management Inc. Existing -113-$44
Whalerock Point Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$126
Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Existing +127-$7,379
Round Rock Advisors LLC Existing -1,532-$549
Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Existing -735-$176
ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. Existing -1,817-$791
Defiance ETFs LLC NEW +5,962+$1,297
AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Existing -63-$185
Independent Financial Group LLC Existing -18,068-$4,416
Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co NEW +17,000+$3,697
Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Existing +580+$97
Distillate Capital Partners LLC Existing +40,685+$6,432
X Square Capital LLC Existing -1,194-$430
Blue Sparrow LLC DE Existing +224,500+$47,452
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Existing +318-$22
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Existing -6-$23
Cutler Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$22
Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Existing +31-$26
Osaic Holdings Inc. Existing +4,308-$6,999
Ducere Wealth Management LLC Existing -80-$31
Advisory Services Network LLC Existing -9,864-$3,555
DV Trading LLC NEW +3,400+$739
Huntington National Bank Existing +28,685-$1,645
Aggregate Change: +4,751,662-$475,068

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing ABBV positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 23 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Odyssean LLC, and Neo Ivy Capital Management, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ABBV common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABBV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABBV at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 6,832 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABBV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABBV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 191,112,872 shares in the aggregate, from 735,302,216 up to 926,415,088 for a share count increase of approximately 25.99%. The overall top three funds holding ABBV on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of ABBV Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 150,698,125
2.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 114,880,324
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 56,741,691
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABBV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV).

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Also see:

 Preferred Stock Alerts
 WSR YTD Return
 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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