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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold ABBV But Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, and Bright Futures Wealth Management Exited

April 15, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ABBV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Professional Advisory Services Inc. Existing UNCH-$33
Iams Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,203+$243
Milestone Asset Management LLC Existing +257-$230
Zullo Investment Group Inc. Existing -53-$74
Iowa State Bank Existing -5,040-$1,650
Belleair Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$11
Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Existing -18-$166
LongView Wealth Management Existing +18-$73
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Existing +24,096+$4,296
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Existing -96-$126
Norden Group LLC Existing -750-$376
Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. NEW +1,630+$355
Valley National Advisers Inc. Existing -53-$74
Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Existing +125-$2
Optivise Advisory Services LLC Existing -235-$80
Elevatus Welath Management Existing -1,178-$293
Tema ETFs LLC Existing +6,014+$739
Bonness Enterprises Inc. Existing UNCH-$406
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -2,510-$1,047
Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Existing UNCH-$21
DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Existing -166-$51
Alhambra Investment Management LLC Existing +42-$26
Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Existing -94-$499
Sage Capital Management LLC Existing +8-$37
Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +16-$9
Spirit of America Management Corp NY Existing -2,050-$671
Horizon Financial Services LLC Existing +64+$13
Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Existing +5-$13
Third View Private Wealth LLC Existing +76-$16
Trust Point Inc. Existing +1,363+$220
Register Financial Advisors LLC Existing -94-$150
Paragon Capital Management Ltd Existing -247-$128
Wealth Intelligence LLC Existing +1,097+$163
21 West Wealth Management LLC Existing -4-$15
Aggregate Change: +23,426-$248

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing ABBV positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 15 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC, and Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ABBV common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ABBV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ABBV at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 793 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ABBV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ABBV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 767,646 shares in the aggregate, from 13,068,029 up to 13,835,675 for a share count increase of approximately 5.87%. The overall top three funds holding ABBV on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of ABBV Held
1.Artemis Investment Management LLP 1,041,483
2.Hamlin Capital Management LLC 836,466
3.HM Payson & Co. 601,712
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ABBV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Holdings Channel Articles
 Funds Holding MOMO
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Holdings Channel Articles-> Funds Holding MOMO-> Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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