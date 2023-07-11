News & Insights

Markets
JPM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holdst JPMorgan Chase

July 11, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Disciplined Investments LLC Existing -5,505-$651
Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +558+$162
Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Existing +265+$3,066
Kwmg LLC Existing -363-$25
Curated Wealth Partners LLC Existing -14+$66
Wallace Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Existing -493+$274
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Existing -566+$15
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Existing -6,967+$2,476
Mechanics Bank Trust Department Existing -119+$545
Good Life Advisors LLC Existing +186+$473
Profit Investment Management LLC Existing -160+$78
Sarasin & Partners LLP Existing -143,700-$9,301
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Existing +7,437+$1,286
Greylin Investment Management Inc Existing -100+$89
Allied Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,972+$1,359
Evanson Asset Management LLC Existing -826+$30
Auxano Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Existing UNCH+$134
Hyperion Partners LLC Existing +1+$120
David J Yvars Group Existing +52+$34
Aggregate Change: -148,342+$230

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 11 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 195 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 184,525 shares in the aggregate, from 9,335,467 down to 9,150,942 for a share count decline of approximately -1.98%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 2,934,343
2.DNB Asset Management AS 694,921
3.AMF Tjanstepension AB 503,897
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 L3Harris Technologies Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FEUZ
 PRNB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.