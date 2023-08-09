News & Insights

Markets
XLV

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds XLV

August 09, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 36 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in XLV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Existing -180+$185
Nvwm LLC Existing +308+$92
L.M. Kohn & Company Existing +2,507+$350
Econ Financial Services Corp Existing -37+$4
Glassman Wealth Services Existing -71+$2
Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Existing -515-$58
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Existing +3,370+$484
Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Existing -3,502-$391
3D L Capital Management LLC Existing -4,850-$597
Winch Advisory Services LLC Existing +1+$1
West Coast Financial LLC NEW +4,060+$539
Fagan Associates Inc. Existing -105+$42
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$10
Knuff & Co LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Existing -1,811-$119
Aggregate Change: -825+$545

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing XLV positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Lee Financial Co, and Advisor OS LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited XLV common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the XLV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held XLV at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,278 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of XLV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for XLV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 944,173 shares in the aggregate, from 69,619,250 up to 70,563,423 for a share count increase of approximately 1.36%. The overall top three funds holding XLV on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of XLV Held
1.LPL Financial LLC 6,180,674
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 6,147,997
3.Raymond James & Associates 5,102,389
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XLV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 INY Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding ETFS
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.