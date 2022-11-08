Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds XLK

November 08, 2022 — 09:44 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 48 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in XLK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Essex LLC Existing +8,753+$826
Steward Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH-$17
Advisors Preferred LLC Existing -811-$104
Quantinno Capital Management LP Existing +677+$43
Banco Santander S.A. Existing -2,177-$431
Bank Hapoalim BM Existing -2,434-$845
Hudson Value Partners LLC Existing -55-$66
Integrated Advisors Network LLC Existing +4,630+$319
Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Existing +2,352-$453
Moors & Cabot Inc. Existing +160-$31
Altman Advisors Inc. NEW +5,819+$691
Cambridge Trust Co. Existing -4,358-$581
Occidental Asset Management LLC Existing -1-$33
Comerica Securities Inc. NEW +1,777+$211
Rossmore Private Capital Existing UNCH-$37
Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Existing UNCH-$20
Aggregate Change: +14,332-$528

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing XLK positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the XLK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held XLK at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 2,912 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of XLK shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for XLK. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 27,223 shares in the aggregate, from 56,084,045 down to 56,056,822 for a share count decline of approximately -0.05%. The overall top three funds holding XLK on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of XLK Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 4,484,832
2.Janney Montgomery Scott LLC 4,239,352
3.Truist Financial Corp 3,803,975
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XLK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK).

