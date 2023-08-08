News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds XLF

August 08, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) was held by 7 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in XLF positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Existing +1,288+$188
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. NEW +1,402+$47
Mather Group LLC. Existing +17+$18
GFS Advisors LLC Existing +1,003+$101
Milestone Asset Management LLC NEW +6,309+$213
Integrity Financial Corp WA Existing +5+$7
Quantbot Technologies LP NEW +100+$3
Aggregate Change: +10,124+$577

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing XLF positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited XLF common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the XLF share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held XLF at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,278 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of XLF shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for XLF. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 40,677,523 shares in the aggregate, from 147,463,368 up to 188,140,891 for a share count increase of approximately 27.58%. The overall top three funds holding XLF on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of XLF Held
1.Barclays PLC 48,377,848
2.LPL Financial LLC 11,828,646
3.Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. 10,893,521
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XLF»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF).

