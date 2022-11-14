Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Walt Disney

November 14, 2022 — 03:54 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 141 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) was held by 63 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DIS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -6,780-$645
Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$1
One Capital Management LLC Existing -399-$40
Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Existing +88+$7
Optiver Holding B.V. Existing +1,054,586+$99,444
Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Existing -2,230-$211
Samlyn Capital LLC Existing +1,264,448+$119,156
Bellwether Advisors LLC Existing +55+$5
FineMark National Bank & Trust Existing +2,925+$271
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Existing +276+$26
Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Existing -1,996-$196
HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Existing +10,006+$942
ELCO Management Co. LLC Existing +242+$22
Herbst Group LLC Existing -300-$68
Aldebaran Financial Inc. Existing -91+$6
Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Existing -318-$31
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing +30+$3
RBO & Co. LLC Existing +570+$43
Equitable Holdings Inc. Existing -3,356-$321
PFS Investments Inc. Existing +4,537+$423
Lumina Fund Management LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Peak Asset Management LLC Existing +6,734+$629
MML Investors Services LLC Existing +39,763+$3,727
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Existing -311,498-$30,209
United Bank Existing +65+$5
Quantitative Investment Management LLC Existing -67,835-$6,408
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Existing UNCH$UNCH
Wills Financial Group Inc. Existing -15,543-$1,468
Tower Bridge Advisors Existing -1,289-$131
Dohj LLC Existing +313+$29
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Existing +150,205+$14,097
Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Existing +1,602+$150
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Existing -71-$8
Buckley Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,230-$116
Tyler Stone Wealth Management Existing -145-$14
HRT Financial LP Existing -27,060-$2,554
Capula Management Ltd Existing +110,235+$10,401
Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Existing -74-$8
Mirador Capital Partners LP Existing +113+$9
Capital Planning Advisors LLC Existing +1,290+$122
Solidarilty Wealth LLC Existing -57-$23
Cable Hill Partners LLC Existing +1,206+$114
Vise Technologies Inc. Existing -662-$63
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Existing +320,621+$29,622
Amundi Existing +2,620,108+$314,564
Nwam LLC Existing -2,312-$360
Unison Asset Management LLC NEW +3,235+$305
Jefferies Group LLC Existing +36,001+$3,723
Allworth Financial LP Existing +4,902+$459
Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Existing +4,241+$392
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Existing -150,000-$14,167
L & S Advisors Inc Existing +14,640+$1,380
Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Existing -154-$16
Morse Asset Management Inc Existing -170-$18
Intellectus Partners LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Vivaldi Capital Management LP Existing -34+$18
Enzi Wealth NEW +3,919+$372
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Existing -3,382-$329
Aggregate Change: +4,460,353+$486,429

In terms of shares owned, we count 28 of the above funds having increased existing DIS positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 29 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Financial Advisors LLC, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc., Tlwm, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC, Select Asset Management & Trust, and Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited DIS common stock as of 09/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DIS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DIS at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,013 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DIS shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DIS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 20,978,821 shares in the aggregate, from 296,477,928 up to 317,456,749 for a share count increase of approximately 7.08%. The overall top three funds holding DIS on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of DIS Held
1.State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. 33,996,592
2.FMR LLC 13,005,892
3.Newport Trust Co 12,914,663
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DIS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

