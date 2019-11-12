Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Walt Disney

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DIS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Financial Advisory Group Existing UNCH -$21
Plancorp LLC Existing -123 -$63
Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Existing -277 -$53
Aspire Private Capital LLC Existing +57 -$4
Sei Investments Co. Existing -79,409 +$4,073
Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Existing -82,579 -$13,381
Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing -1,042 -$279
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Existing +531,926 +$61,483
Bridger Capital Management LLC NEW +1,224 +$160
Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Existing -13,414 -$5,535
Altium Wealth Management LLC Existing +687 -$82
Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Existing +1,339 +$115
Certified Advisory Corp Existing +874 +$65
Amica Retiree Medical Trust Existing -314 -$110
Silvant Capital Management LLC Existing -5,865 -$1,518
EULAV Asset Management Existing -13,000 -$2,281
Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Existing -8,757 -$1,621
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. NEW +1,537 +$200
Omnia Family Wealth LLC Existing UNCH -$169
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Existing -106,031 -$14,926
Buckingham Asset Management LLC Existing +967 -$88
Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -7,854 -$1,281
RMB Capital Management LLC Existing +1,360 +$34
Private Wealth Partners LLC Existing -558 -$1,186
Capital Analysts LLC Existing -26 -$242
Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -8 -$102
SNS Financial Group LLC Existing -2,974 -$671
Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Existing +500 -$41
Opes Wealth Management LLC Existing +140 +$3
Barnett & Company Inc. Existing UNCH -$7
Qtron Investments LLC Existing -2,165 -$344
Fiera Capital Corp Existing +6,552 -$4,039
Apriem Advisors Existing +185 -$20
Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,960 +$113
American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Existing -3,102 -$448
Aggregate Change: +221,810 +$17,734

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing DIS positions from 06/30/2019 to 09/30/2019, with 18 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DIS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DIS at the 09/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 2,445 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DIS shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DIS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,879,656 shares in the aggregate, from 347,566,752 up to 352,446,408 for a share count increase of approximately 1.40%. The overall top three funds holding DIS on 09/30/2019 were:

Financial Advisory Group Existing UNCH -$21 1. BlackRock Inc. 114,601,644
Plancorp LLC Existing -123 -$63 2. Bank of New York Mellon Corp 24,721,769
Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Existing -277 -$53 3. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 12,720,250
4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DIS »
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS).

