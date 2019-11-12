See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Walt Disney

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DIS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's) Financial Advisory Group Existing UNCH -$21 Plancorp LLC Existing -123 -$63 Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Existing -277 -$53 Aspire Private Capital LLC Existing +57 -$4 Sei Investments Co. Existing -79,409 +$4,073 Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Existing -82,579 -$13,381 Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing -1,042 -$279 Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Existing +531,926 +$61,483 Bridger Capital Management LLC NEW +1,224 +$160 Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Existing -13,414 -$5,535 Altium Wealth Management LLC Existing +687 -$82 Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Existing +1,339 +$115 Certified Advisory Corp Existing +874 +$65 Amica Retiree Medical Trust Existing -314 -$110 Silvant Capital Management LLC Existing -5,865 -$1,518 EULAV Asset Management Existing -13,000 -$2,281 Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Existing -8,757 -$1,621 Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. NEW +1,537 +$200 Omnia Family Wealth LLC Existing UNCH -$169 Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Existing -106,031 -$14,926 Buckingham Asset Management LLC Existing +967 -$88 Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -7,854 -$1,281 RMB Capital Management LLC Existing +1,360 +$34 Private Wealth Partners LLC Existing -558 -$1,186 Capital Analysts LLC Existing -26 -$242 Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -8 -$102 SNS Financial Group LLC Existing -2,974 -$671 Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Existing +500 -$41 Opes Wealth Management LLC Existing +140 +$3 Barnett & Company Inc. Existing UNCH -$7 Qtron Investments LLC Existing -2,165 -$344 Fiera Capital Corp Existing +6,552 -$4,039 Apriem Advisors Existing +185 -$20 Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,960 +$113 American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Existing -3,102 -$448 Aggregate Change: +221,810 +$17,734

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing DIS positions from 06/30/2019 to 09/30/2019, with 18 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DIS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DIS at the 09/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 2,445 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DIS shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DIS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,879,656 shares in the aggregate, from 347,566,752 up to 352,446,408 for a share count increase of approximately 1.40%. The overall top three funds holding DIS on 09/30/2019 were:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's) » Fund Shares of DIS Held Financial Advisory Group Existing UNCH -$21 1. BlackRock Inc. 114,601,644 Plancorp LLC Existing -123 -$63 2. Bank of New York Mellon Corp 24,721,769 Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Existing -277 -$53 3. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 12,720,250 Aspire Private Capital LLC Existing +57 -$4 4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DIS » Sei Investments Co. Existing -79,409 +$4,073 Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Existing -82,579 -$13,381 Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing -1,042 -$279 Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Existing +531,926 +$61,483 Bridger Capital Management LLC NEW +1,224 +$160 Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Existing -13,414 -$5,535 Altium Wealth Management LLC Existing +687 -$82 Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Existing +1,339 +$115 Certified Advisory Corp Existing +874 +$65 Amica Retiree Medical Trust Existing -314 -$110 Silvant Capital Management LLC Existing -5,865 -$1,518 EULAV Asset Management Existing -13,000 -$2,281 Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Existing -8,757 -$1,621 Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. NEW +1,537 +$200 Omnia Family Wealth LLC Existing UNCH -$169 Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Existing -106,031 -$14,926 Buckingham Asset Management LLC Existing +967 -$88 Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -7,854 -$1,281 RMB Capital Management LLC Existing +1,360 +$34 Private Wealth Partners LLC Existing -558 -$1,186 Capital Analysts LLC Existing -26 -$242 Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -8 -$102 SNS Financial Group LLC Existing -2,974 -$671 Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Existing +500 -$41 Opes Wealth Management LLC Existing +140 +$3 Barnett & Company Inc. Existing UNCH -$7 Qtron Investments LLC Existing -2,165 -$344 Fiera Capital Corp Existing +6,552 -$4,039 Apriem Advisors Existing +185 -$20 Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,960 +$113 American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Existing -3,102 -$448 Aggregate Change: +221,810 +$17,734

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.