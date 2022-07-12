Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Walt Disney

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DIS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Canandaigua National Corp Existing -3,723-$2,083
CFM Wealth Partners LLC Existing -317-$850
BTR Capital Management Inc. Existing +6,843-$5,277
Hoese & Co LLP Existing -860-$342
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Existing -443-$684
AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Existing -1,671-$22,569
Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing -63,913-$8,619
Arden Trust Co Existing +3,323-$592
Dentgroup LLC Existing +35-$121
Rothschild Investment Corp IL Existing -886-$2,279
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Existing -310-$308
Country Trust Bank Existing +78,141-$1,730
Holland Advisory Services Inc. Existing UNCH-$104
Parkside Advisors LLC Existing -319-$203
626 Financial LLC Existing -1,190-$757
Aggregate Change: +14,710-$46,518

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing DIS positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited DIS common stock as of 06/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DIS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DIS at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 256 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DIS shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DIS. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 344,474 shares in the aggregate, from 5,760,487 down to 5,416,013 for a share count decline of approximately -5.98%. The overall top three funds holding DIS on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of DIS Held
1.Cacti Asset Management LLC 484,247
2.DnB Asset Management AS 446,462
3.Park National Corp OH 339,687
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DIS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

