See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Walt Disney

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 114 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DIS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Unio Capital LLC Existing -487-$85,256
D1 Capital Partners L.P. Existing -3,702,859-$604,172
Schubert & Co Existing +20+$3
TT International Asset Management LTD NEW +6,500+$891
Force Hill Capital Management LP Existing +40,755+$4,222
Eisler Capital UK Ltd. NEW -105,311-$14,444
Virtue Capital Management LLC Existing -958-$315
Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Existing +47-$20
Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Existing +305,387+$41,624
Vantage Consulting Group Inc Existing +31-$21
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing +1,192-$7,706
CoreFirst Bank & Trust Existing +261-$165
Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Existing -73-$1,339
Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Existing +37-$37
Asset Management Group Inc. Existing +2,390-$93
Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC NEW +41,128+$5,641
Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Existing -3,168-$2,919
Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Existing -602-$125
Wagner Wealth Management LLC Existing +185-$15
Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd NEW +1,980+$272
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Existing +8,788+$963
Harbour Investment Management LLC Existing -490-$479
Wellington Management Group LLP Existing -615,053-$177,914
Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC NEW +9,237+$1,267
Jmac Enterprises LLC Existing +214-$37
Aggregate Change: -4,010,849-$840,174

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing DIS positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 8 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that First Trust Bank Ltd., PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd, and Cowen AND Company LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited DIS common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DIS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DIS at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,897 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DIS shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DIS. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 15,058,996 shares in the aggregate, from 811,704,328 down to 796,645,332 for a share count decline of approximately -1.86%. The overall top three funds holding DIS on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of DIS Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 140,466,474
2.BlackRock Inc. 117,304,093
3.Morgan Stanley 36,652,754
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DIS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS).

