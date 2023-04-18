Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Walmart

April 18, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in WMT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
First Heartland Consultants Inc. Existing -265+$14
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Existing +813+$176
Baldrige Asset Management LLC Existing +2+$3
Lake Street Financial LLC Existing +1,310+$242
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Existing -207+$27
Absher Wealth Management LLC Existing +22,177+$4,199
Byrne Asset Management LLC Existing -201+$12
W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Existing +716+$130
Gradient Investments LLC Existing +23,677+$3,893
First National Bank of South Miami Existing -264-$5
Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Existing -175-$4
Derbend Asset Management Existing -266-$15
Bill Few Associates Inc. Existing +433+$95
Clarius Group LLC Existing -1,473-$105
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Existing +8+$26
Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$5
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -11+$7
Aggregate Change: +46,274+$8,700

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing WMT positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 8 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the WMT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held WMT at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 650 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of WMT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for WMT. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 805,719 shares in the aggregate, from 15,538,955 down to 14,733,236 for a share count decline of approximately -5.19%. The overall top three funds holding WMT on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of WMT Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 4,115,100
2.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 2,514,868
3.National Bank of Canada FI 1,037,679
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding WMT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT).

