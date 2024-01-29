News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VYM

January 29, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Whitehall Funds High Dividend Yield ETF Shs (Symbol: VYM) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VYM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Perigon Wealth Management LLC Existing +12,203+$1,455
Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Existing -780+$944
Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$103
McNamara Financial Services Inc. Existing -9+$132
MBE Wealth Management LLC Existing -76+$29
Mayport LLC Existing +4,400+$518
Libra Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$37
Wealthspan Partners LLC Existing -1,195+$162
Wealth Effects LLC Existing +298+$60
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Existing -4,167-$375
Sapient Capital LLC NEW +20,185+$2,253
Round Rock Advisors LLC Existing -4,243+$1,713
Aggregate Change: +26,616+$7,031

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing VYM positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Kanawha Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VYM common stock as of 12/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VYM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VYM at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,807 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VYM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VYM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,902,481 shares in the aggregate, from 27,012,289 up to 28,914,770 for a share count increase of approximately 7.04%. The overall top three funds holding VYM on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of VYM Held
1.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 4,059,220
2.Raymond James & Associates 3,406,701
3.Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC 826,605
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VYM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Whitehall Funds High Dividend Yield ETF Shs (Symbol: VYM).

Also see:

