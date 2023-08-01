News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VWO

August 01, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 35 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VWO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Existing +442+$26
West Bancorporation Inc. Existing -681-$26
Ellenbecker Investment Group Existing +7,992+$372
Bellevue Asset Management LLC Existing +1$UNCH
1834 Investment Advisors Co. Existing -7,515-$257
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Existing +12,262+$501
Orin Green Financial LLC Existing +4,130+$196
Brighton Jones LLC Existing -536-$6
Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Existing -12,654-$435
Brown Advisory Inc. Existing -34,665-$945
Sage Rhino Capital LLC Existing +1,583+$110
Dakota Wealth Management Existing +903+$47
Bridgeworth LLC Existing -247-$4
Essex LLC Existing -2,370-$37
Echo45 Advisors LLC Existing +6,858+$316
Courier Capital LLC Existing +9,729+$449
Aggregate Change: -14,768+$307

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing VWO positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 7 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VWO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VWO at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 2,152 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VWO shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VWO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,631,056 shares in the aggregate, from 180,807,108 down to 178,176,052 for a share count decline of approximately -1.46%. The overall top three funds holding VWO on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of VWO Held
1.Creative Planning 22,862,951
2.WealthNavi Inc. 14,964,196
3.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 13,156,609
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VWO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO).

