See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VWO

January 31, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 39 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VWO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
West Bancorporation Inc. Existing -8,520-$291
Private Capital Management LLC Existing +5,844+$264
Waterfront Wealth Inc. Existing -323+$264
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Existing UNCH+$14,943
Seed Wealth Management Inc. NEW +5,790+$226
Narwhal Capital Management Existing UNCH+$18
Twele Capital Management Inc. Existing +192+$558
GenTrust LLC Existing -1,423,345-$49,941
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Existing -4,353+$478
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC NEW +22,117+$955
Opes Wealth Management LLC Existing +5,750+$414
Echo45 Advisors LLC Existing +4,451+$503
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Existing +148+$26
Cypress Financial Planning LLC Existing +3,307+$529
Relaxing Retirement Coach Existing -12,476-$369
Burleson & Company LLC Existing UNCH+$214
Essex LLC Existing +184+$94
Threadgill Financial LLC NEW +8,122+$317
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Existing -2,835-$12
Resource Planning Group Existing -22,210-$492
Aggregate Change: -1,418,157-$31,302

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing VWO positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 7 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Prism Advisors Inc., and Shilanski & Associates Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VWO common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VWO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VWO at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,738 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VWO shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VWO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 7,871,779 shares in the aggregate, from 112,243,552 up to 120,115,331 for a share count increase of approximately 7.01%. The overall top three funds holding VWO on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of VWO Held
1.WealthNavi Inc. 14,821,930
2.TIAA FSB 9,474,199
3.Signaturefd LLC 4,105,275
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VWO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO).

