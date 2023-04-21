Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VUG

April 21, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VUG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Kathmere Capital Management LLC Existing +2,082+$1,296
Marino Stram & Associates LLC Existing +219+$1,908
Provident Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Madison Wealth Partners Inc Existing -141+$268
VeraBank N.A. Existing +4,390+$1,170
Empire Financial Management Company LLC NEW +1,657+$413
Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -759-$90
Grimes & Company Inc. Existing -1,877+$4,640
Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Existing +24,803+$44,489
Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -14,433-$904
Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Existing -13,145-$1,465
Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Existing -11,716-$1,309
MBE Wealth Management LLC Existing -79+$28
Fusion Family Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$137
High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Existing -29+$280
Aua Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$172
Aggregate Change: -9,028+$51,033

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing VUG positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VUG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VUG at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,001 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VUG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VUG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 670,764 shares in the aggregate, from 14,282,820 up to 14,953,584 for a share count increase of approximately 4.70%. The overall top three funds holding VUG on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of VUG Held
1.TIAA FSB 3,596,648
2.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 1,565,667
3.Mission Wealth Management LP 911,217
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VUG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG).

