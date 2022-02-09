See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VUG

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 54 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VUG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +209+$2,638
Insight Advisors LLC PA Existing -362-$117
Wealthstar Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$52
AF Advisors Inc. Existing +158+$95
Gables Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$28
Capital Wealth Management LLC Existing +795+$2,314
Financial Insights Inc. NEW +650+$209
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Existing +2,007+$974
Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Existing +226+$309
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Existing +25,574+$8,292
Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +297+$95
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Existing +1,508+$1,388
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Existing +7,466+$4,589
Wealthstream Advisors Inc. NEW +4,481+$1,438
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Existing +12,588+$20,308
Apriem Advisors Existing -15+$19
Aire Advisors LLC NEW +61,454+$19,736
Cohen Lawrence B NEW +25,835+$8,290
Tiedemann Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$360
ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$78
Aggregate Change: +142,871+$71,095

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing VUG positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 2 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VUG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VUG at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 2,844 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VUG shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VUG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 87,537 shares in the aggregate, from 78,725,768 down to 78,638,231 for a share count decline of approximately -0.11%. The overall top three funds holding VUG on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of VUG Held
1.Bank of America Corp DE 34,125,815
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 9,642,984
3.TIAA FSB 3,407,992
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VUG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VUG).

