Markets
VTV

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VTV

April 19, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VTV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Brookstone Capital Management Existing +1,318-$633
MTC Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,961+$21
Members Trust Co Existing -192,017-$33,311
FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +446+$58
Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Newton One Investments LLC Existing -979-$187
Domani Wealth LLC Existing +222-$81
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Existing -4,702-$689
Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Existing -131-$198
TIAA FSB Existing +55,945-$4,794
Mcdonald Partners LLC Existing -35-$10
Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +928+$124
Aggregate Change: -136,044-$39,700

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing VTV positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VTV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VTV at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 897 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VTV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VTV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 972,945 shares in the aggregate, from 29,197,225 up to 30,170,170 for a share count increase of approximately 3.33%. The overall top three funds holding VTV on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of VTV Held
1.CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp 3,878,421
2.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 3,867,186
3.Raymond James & Associates 2,204,174
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 FLA Historical Stock Prices
 FTSD shares outstanding history
 LSCC YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.