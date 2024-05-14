See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VTI

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 97 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI) was held by 36 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VTI positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Brown Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$91
Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Existing -849+$501
Colonial Trust Co SC Existing UNCH+$17
Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Existing +36,410+$10,181
Colonial Trust Advisors Existing UNCH+$20
Rathbones Group Plc Existing +10+$103
Denver PWM LLC Existing -4,740-$614
Waterloo Capital L.P. Existing -3,624-$541
Retirement Capital Strategies Existing -929-$78
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Existing +1,579+$956
Wealth Group Ltd Existing +662+$240
Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Existing +238+$116
Hall Kathryn A. Existing +5,416+$1,939
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Existing +157+$515
Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$8
Stifel Financial Corp Existing +16,516+$16,231
BBR Partners LLC Existing +8+$2,035
Wells Financial Advisors INC Existing UNCH+$2
Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Existing +7,122+$1,907
TFO Wealth Partners LLC Existing -3,215-$635
Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +2,524+$1,030
Northwest Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,385+$1,552
Mattern Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,018+$773
Mattern Capital Management LLC Existing -120+$66
Crewe Advisors LLC Existing +56+$258
Evermay Wealth Management LLC Existing -4,387-$48
Front Street Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$78
Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Existing -9+$197
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing +53,200+$13,928
Dempze Nancy E Existing UNCH+$37
Wade Financial Advisory Inc Existing +15,323+$8,526
King Luther Capital Management Corp Existing UNCH+$395
HC Advisors LLC Existing +494+$3,698
Aggregate Change: +119,316+$63,439

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing VTI positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 12 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VTI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VTI at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,786 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VTI shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VTI. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,510,370 shares in the aggregate, from 328,414,038 up to 330,924,408 for a share count increase of approximately 0.76%. The overall top three funds holding VTI on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of VTI Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 42,938,516
2.Betterment LLC 28,892,340
3.US Bancorp DE 18,242,851
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTI»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI).

