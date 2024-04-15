News & Insights

Markets
VTI

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VTI

April 15, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VTI positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Axiom Advisory LLC Existing -195+$334
Keystone Wealth Services LLC Existing UNCH+$55
Morton Capital Management LLC CA Existing UNCH+$476
Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$26
Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,977+$782
Unison Advisors LLC Existing +32+$34
Salvus Wealth Management LLC Existing -681-$106
Crane Advisory LLC Existing UNCH+$36
Austin Private Wealth LLC Existing +103+$159
Cypress Financial Planning LLC Existing +182+$89
Navalign LLC Existing +1+$30
Pacifica Partners Inc. Existing -238+$192
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Existing +1,528+$1,300
Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -336+$93
Global Assets Advisory LLC NEW +1,308,569+$340,097
Southland Equity Partners LLC Existing +2+$58
GP Brinson Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$7,894
Aggregate Change: +1,310,944+$351,549

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing VTI positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VTI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VTI at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 355 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VTI shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VTI. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 163,001 shares in the aggregate, from 13,289,729 down to 13,126,728 for a share count decline of approximately -1.23%. The overall top three funds holding VTI on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of VTI Held
1.Ballentine Partners LLC 5,981,629
2.Foster Group Inc. 1,265,855
3.Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC 637,689
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTI»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of SGTX
 CALM Dividend Growth Rate
 ETFs Holding GTIM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.