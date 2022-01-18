See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VTI

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 32 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VTI positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Atlas Brown Inc. Existing +3,455+$1,428
Pacific Financial Group Inc. Existing -240+$37
Clear Street Markets LLC NEW +5,500+$1,328
Hoese & Co LLP Existing +590+$480
Ridgewood Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$109
Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$26
ACG Wealth Existing +3,899+$1,094
Applied Capital LLC Existing +1,795+$1,348
Accel Wealth Management Existing +11,930+$2,959
Domani Wealth LLC Existing -7+$188
TRH Financial LLC Existing -90+$53
Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Existing +1,268+$383
Newman & Schimel LLC Existing +3,377+$3,193
Nadler Financial Group Inc. Existing +3,826+$3,574
Barton Investment Management Existing UNCH+$275
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Existing -1,475+$1,215
Apella Capital LLC Existing +46,635+$13,910
Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Existing +4+$325
Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Existing +10,105+$4,690
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Existing +66+$74
Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,481+$10,432
InTrack Investment Management Inc Existing UNCH-$9
Aggregate Change: +92,119+$47,112

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing VTI positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that CX Institutional, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VTI common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VTI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VTI at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 325 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VTI shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VTI. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 149,163 shares in the aggregate, from 17,221,397 down to 17,072,234 for a share count decline of approximately -0.87%. The overall top three funds holding VTI on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of VTI Held
1.Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC 6,209,017
2.BKD Wealth Advisors LLC 3,371,260
3.CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp 1,638,808
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTI»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Total Stk Mkt ETF (Symbol: VTI).

