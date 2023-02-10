Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Visa

February 10, 2023 — 12:58 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 38 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Existing +750+$301
Prossimo Advisors LLC NEW +18,079+$3,756
Sowell Financial Services LLC Existing +3,810+$1,517
Tacita Capital Inc Existing UNCH+$13
Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Existing +1,083+$1,570
Abundance Wealth Counselors Existing +233+$308
Detalus Advisors LLC Existing +16+$102
Taika Capital LP Existing +34,321+$7,461
Weitz Investment Management Inc. Existing -30,000+$6,281
Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Existing -65+$588
Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Existing +143+$100
Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -340+$103
Everhart Financial Group Inc. Existing +1,935+$472
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Existing -98,115+$30,211
Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Existing -136+$897
Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Existing -4+$34
Aggregate Change: -68,290+$53,714

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,169 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,589,961 shares in the aggregate, from 240,662,977 up to 244,252,938 for a share count increase of approximately 1.49%. The overall top three funds holding V on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of V Held
1.MUFG Securities EMEA plc 20,616,545
2.Fisher Asset Management LLC 8,331,547
3.Ninety One UK Ltd 8,257,568
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding V»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

