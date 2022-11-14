See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Visa

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 147 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) was held by 50 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC Existing -1,571-$336
AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Existing -445-$429
Ironwood Investment Management LLC Existing -50-$81
Empire Life Investments Inc. Existing +2,208-$3,889
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Existing -7,114-$1,679
Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Existing UNCH-$89
Forbes J M & Co. LLP Existing +322-$1,159
Rathbones Group Plc Existing +5,026-$44,474
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Existing +269-$271
Marco Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$31
Bank of America Corp DE Existing +742,174-$376,240
Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Existing -81,357-$16,418
Polar Capital Holdings Plc Existing -51,612-$21,990
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Existing +121,527+$15,936
Franklin Resources Inc. Existing -454,893-$286,227
Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Existing +1,784-$1,279
PEAK6 Investments LLC Existing -326,893-$63,546
Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Existing -9,893-$2,931
Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$189
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Existing -6,138-$3,713
Two Sigma Securities LLC Existing +12,795+$2,392
Ranger Investment Management L.P. Existing UNCH-$1
Wealthfront Advisers LLC Existing -22,996-$6,521
Deutsche Bank AG Existing +54,240-$174,229
Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Existing UNCH-$261
Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Existing -201-$634
Mairs & Power Inc. Existing -1,612-$12,588
Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Existing +33-$34
Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Existing +30+$29
Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Existing UNCH-$9,168
Tcwp LLC Existing +753-$127
Becker Capital Management Inc. Existing +393-$1,007
Family Legacy Inc. Existing +203-$408
Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Existing -700-$647
Sage Investment Advisers LLC Existing -93-$503
Nicholas Company Inc. Existing -150,585-$34,772
Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Existing +5-$73
Manchester Financial Inc. Existing +628-$144
Callan Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$28
Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Existing +152-$11
Trust Co. of Virginia VA Existing +1,447-$1,373
Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Existing -2,171-$572
Taika Capital LP NEW +10,988+$1,952
HBK Investments L P Existing UNCH$UNCH
Jeereddi Investments LP Existing -655-$280
Wrapmanager Inc. Existing -714-$431
Pointe Capital Management LLC Existing +20-$69
Carroll Investors Inc NEW +1,187+$212
Wealthspan Partners LLC Existing -11-$30
Dundas Partners LLP Existing +5,897-$1,135
Aggregate Change: -157,623-$1,049,496

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 20 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that London & Capital Asset Management Ltd, Cinctive Capital Management LP, Intrepid Capital Management Inc., and Mane Global Capital Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited V common stock as of 09/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,013 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 7,564,771 shares in the aggregate, from 467,001,604 down to 459,436,833 for a share count decline of approximately -1.62%. The overall top three funds holding V on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of V Held
1.FMR LLC 47,996,077
2.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 23,289,923
3.MUFG Securities EMEA plc 21,906,346
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding V»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).

