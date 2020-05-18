See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Visa

Markets
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Barber Financial Group Inc. Existing +889+$105
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Existing -15,845-$6,341
Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC NEW +1,931+$311
Berkshire Hathaway Inc Existing UNCH-$282,863
Capital International Inc. CA Existing +22,011-$14,267
Citadel Advisors LLC Existing +1,522,367+$251,018
Claar Advisors LLC NEW +30,000+$4,834
Consulta Ltd NEW +500,000+$80,560
D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Existing -939,470-$240,514
Foxhaven Asset Management LP NEW +645,857+$104,060
Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Existing +3-$33
Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Existing UNCH-$76
Jackson Square Capital LLC Existing -693-$696
Lone Pine Capital LLC NEW +3,329,975+$536,526
Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -502-$290
Lyon Street Capital LLC NEW +5,000+$806
Melvin Capital Management LP Existing +50,000-$18,724
MetLife Investment Management LLC Existing -13,501-$14,353
Port Capital LLC Existing +11,934-$120
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +1,487+$121
Valley Forge Capital Management LP Existing UNCH-$12,933
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Existing -10,882-$5,660
Titus Wealth Management Existing +70-$21
Townsquare Capital LLC Existing +919-$957
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Existing +13,314-$517
Balentine LLC NEW +2,139+$345
Thor Advisors LLC NEW +125+$20
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +128-$230
Colony Group LLC Existing -771-$1,739
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Existing -5,591-$1,297
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Existing +302-$88
Wexford Capital LP Existing -14,666-$3,318
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. NEW +6,325,185+$102,656
Verity Asset Management Inc. Existing +2,903+$424
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -494-$141
Aggregate Change: +11,465,043+$475,651

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 12/31/2019 to 03/31/2020, with 10 having decreased their positions and 9 new positions. Worth noting is that Anson Funds Management LP, Jump Trading LLC, Prana Capital Management LP, and Adalta Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited V common stock as of 03/31/2020.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 03/31/2020 reporting period (out of the 5,082 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 46,336,068 shares in the aggregate, from 1,589,309,035 down to 1,542,972,967 for a share count decline of approximately -2.92%. The overall top three funds holding V on 03/31/2020 were:

»FundShares of V Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 151,904,018
2.BlackRock Inc. 123,458,786
3.FMR LLC 84,205,149
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding V»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).

