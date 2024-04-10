News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Visa

April 10, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Existing +8+$17
US Asset Management LLC Existing -146+$106
Abacus Wealth Partners LLC NEW +1,372+$383
Founders Capital Management Existing UNCH+$17
Fragasso Group Inc. Existing -514+$510
Atwood & Palmer Inc. Existing +29+$21
Threadgill Financial LLC Existing +366+$1,033
Aprio Wealth Management LLC Existing +789+$294
Nexus Investment Management ULC Existing UNCH+$20
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Existing +13+$27
PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Existing -221-$31
Greenfield Savings Bank Existing +187+$139
Trust Co of the South Existing -286+$5
VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Existing +85+$38
Aggregate Change: +1,695+$2,606

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Inscription Capital LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited V common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 142 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 410,738 shares in the aggregate, from 3,922,510 down to 3,511,772 for a share count decline of approximately -10.47%. The overall top three funds holding V on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of V Held
1.Los Angeles Capital Management LLC 1,424,198
2.Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. 347,283
3.CWM LLC 188,597
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).

