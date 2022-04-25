See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VIG

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 37 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VIG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Smart Money Group LLC Existing -1,708-$672
Gleason Group Inc. Existing +9-$20
Sonata Capital Group Inc. Existing +115-$122
Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Existing -1,487-$361
Wells Financial Advisors INC Existing UNCH-$50
TFO TDC LLC NEW +1,064+$173
Tarbox Family Office Inc. Existing +557-$58
Segment Wealth Management LLC Existing +435-$566
Transform Wealth LLC Existing -830-$174
Welch & Forbes LLC Existing UNCH-$18
TI Trust Inc. Existing -460-$96
Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing -3,408-$926
Intergy Private Wealth LLC Existing UNCH-$16
Mission Wealth Management LP Existing -788-$219
Scott Capital Advisors LLC Existing +612+$68
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Existing -10+$5
Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +420+$56
FLC Capital Advisors Existing UNCH-$371
Private Ocean LLC Existing +1-$10
Aggregate Change: -5,478-$3,377

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing VIG positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Aries Wealth Management, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VIG common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VIG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VIG at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,126 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VIG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VIG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 663,252 shares in the aggregate, from 16,338,566 down to 15,675,314 for a share count decline of approximately -4.06%. The overall top three funds holding VIG on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of VIG Held
1.Truist Financial Corp 1,491,537
2.Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC 924,620
3.Berkshire Money Management Inc. 834,822
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VIG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG).

