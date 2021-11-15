Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Verizon Communications

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 142 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) was held by 45 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VZ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Courage Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$232
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Existing +28-$55
D.A. Davidson & CO. Existing -20,215-$2,150
Legal & General Group Plc Existing +741,052-$16,875
Advent Capital Management DE NEW +70,000+$3,781
Bayesian Capital Management LP NEW +13,400+$724
J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$21
Baker Avenue Asset Management LP NEW +7,212+$389
RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Existing +3,994+$129
Walleye Trading LLC Existing -59,390-$3,591
Maple Capital Management Inc. Existing +822-$268
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Existing -1,981-$411
Capital International Investors Existing -1,185,622-$86,817
Antonetti Capital Management LLC NEW +13,984+$5
Chapman Investment Management LLC Existing +531-$34
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Existing +11,165-$405
Walleye Capital LLC NEW +15,793+$853
Covington Capital Management Existing -42,754-$3,034
Estabrook Capital Management Existing -9,257-$983
Financial Advisory Service Inc. Existing +4,165+$148
Atom Investors LP NEW +46,056+$2,487
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Existing -5,114-$363
Balyasny Asset Management LLC NEW +10,000+$540
First Manhattan Co. Existing -27,939-$2,908
Invesco Ltd. Existing +144,494-$34,792
Capital Analysts LLC Existing +1,017-$16
Optimal Asset Management Inc. Existing +136-$158
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing +83,234+$2,655
Veritable L.P. Existing +17,372+$696
Derbend Asset Management Existing +3,271+$142
HRT Financial LP NEW +191,469+$10,340
State Street Corp Existing +2,105,706-$217,683
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Existing +70-$98
First Trust Advisors LP Existing +187,808+$1,409
Geller Advisors LLC Existing +2,307+$99
Pacific Center for Financial Services Existing -1,833-$129
Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Existing +324-$26
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +4,603+$165
Evercore Wealth Management LLC Existing -3,441-$461
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Existing -39,721-$2,392
IHT Wealth Management LLC Existing -15,603-$1,005
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Existing -4,986-$442
Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Existing UNCH-$46
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Existing -64,410-$5,823
Nicholas Company Inc. Existing +45-$281
Aggregate Change: +2,197,792-$356,937

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing VZ positions from 06/30/2021 to 09/30/2021, with 14 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions. Worth noting is that One One Wealth Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VZ common stock as of 09/30/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VZ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VZ at the 09/30/2021 reporting period (out of the 3,944 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VZ shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VZ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 8,258,732 shares in the aggregate, from 1,428,464,194 down to 1,420,205,462 for a share count decline of approximately -0.58%. The overall top three funds holding VZ on 09/30/2021 were:

»FundShares of VZ Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 325,363,439
2.BlackRock Inc. 289,949,448
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 71,398,161
Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VZ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Most Popular