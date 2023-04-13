Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Verizon Communications

April 13, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VZ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Existing +191,041+$7,248
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Existing +5,386+$135
Piershale Financial Group Inc. Existing +148+$5
CFM Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,665+$55
National Bank of Canada FI Existing -1,357,675-$54,396
IronBridge Private Wealth LLC NEW +77,941+$3,031
Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Existing +5,027+$157
Perkins Coie Trust Co Existing UNCH-$1
Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +15-$7
Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Existing +3,267+$113
Evanson Asset Management LLC Existing -7,346-$274
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +78-$9
Scott Capital Advisors LLC NEW +5,441+$212
Chapin Davis Inc. Existing +2,338+$79
Lion Street Advisors LLC NEW +16,920+$658
Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Existing +11,070+$407
Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -27-$14
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -6,481-$260
Aggregate Change: -1,051,192-$42,861

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing VZ positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 4 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Fermata Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VZ common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VZ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VZ at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 424 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VZ shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VZ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 112,836 shares in the aggregate, from 17,110,802 down to 16,997,966 for a share count decline of approximately -0.66%. The overall top three funds holding VZ on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of VZ Held
1.National Bank of Canada FI 1,577,498
2.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 1,333,167
3.Vontobel Holding Ltd. 1,112,334
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VZ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

