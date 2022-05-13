Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Verizon Communications

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 65 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VZ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Caas Capital Management LP NEW +55,277+$2,815
BOKF NA Existing +66,928+$2,797
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing +197,354+$10,614
Rench Wealth Management Inc. Existing +6,336+$171
TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Existing +1,035+$16
Zacks Investment Management Existing +211,953+$8,993
W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Existing -2,150-$138
American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Existing -607-$61
Keystone Financial Group Existing +1,236+$43
Journey Advisory Group LLC Existing -921-$65
J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Existing +1,761+$83
Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Existing +6,094-$657
Aveo Capital Partners LLC Existing -505-$40
Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Existing +418+$16
9258 Wealth Management LLC Existing +782+$28
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$7
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Existing +65,094+$683
AXA S.A. Existing +823,518+$39,258
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Existing +161,685+$7,453
Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Existing -887-$213
AXS Investments LLC Existing +2,721+$132
Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Existing +2,322+$114
Bridgefront Capital LLC NEW +24,476+$1,247
Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Existing -300-$45
Aggregate Change: +1,623,620+$73,237

In terms of shares owned, we count 15 of the above funds having increased existing VZ positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc., and Stevens Capital Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VZ common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VZ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VZ at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,132 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VZ shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VZ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,887,563 shares in the aggregate, from 965,270,236 up to 971,157,799 for a share count increase of approximately 0.61%. The overall top three funds holding VZ on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of VZ Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 304,700,845
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 39,211,058
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 37,587,191
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VZ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ).

