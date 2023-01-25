See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds VB

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VB) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VB positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Courier Capital LLC Existing -89+$173
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -196+$13
Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Existing -62+$804
Covenant Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$16
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Existing -1,190-$119
Investmark Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH+$16
RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -402+$166
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Existing -99+$78
Randolph Co Inc Existing -60+$1,515
Fusion Family Wealth LLC Existing +76,725+$4,367
HNP Capital LLC Existing -36+$16
Eastern Bank Existing UNCH+$62
Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Existing -2+$24
Aggregate Change: +74,589+$7,131

In terms of shares owned, we count 1 of the above funds having increased existing VB positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 9 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VB share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VB at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,060 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VB shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VB. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 136,189 shares in the aggregate, from 7,964,566 up to 8,100,755 for a share count increase of approximately 1.71%. The overall top three funds holding VB on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of VB Held
1.TIAA FSB 828,519
2.Millburn Ridgefield Corp 683,920
3.Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC 328,336
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VB»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds Mid-Cap Value Index VIPER Shs (Symbol: VB).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

