See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

April 18, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 33 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VIG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
FIDELIS iM LLC Existing +426+$2,048
River Street Advisors LLC Existing +1+$33
Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -611-$102
MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Existing -6+$81
Northstar Group Inc. Existing +413+$538
Seamount Financial Group Inc. Existing +799+$378
RHS Financial LLC Existing -495-$62
Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$16
Aviance Capital Partners LLC Existing +378+$217
Mirador Capital Partners LP NEW +1,641+$300
Chapin Davis Inc. Existing +373+$91
Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Existing +15+$48
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Existing -3,534-$537
Omega Financial Group LLC Existing -35+$12
Scott Capital Advisors LLC Existing -13+$26
Oak Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$30
Francis Financial Inc. Existing UNCH+$19
Successful Portfolios LLC Existing +283+$115
Compass Ion Advisors LLC Existing +1,336+$756
Aggregate Change: +971+$4,007

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing VIG positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC, and LVW Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited VIG common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VIG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VIG at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 941 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VIG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VIG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 243,496 shares in the aggregate, from 11,631,167 up to 11,874,663 for a share count increase of approximately 2.09%. The overall top three funds holding VIG on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of VIG Held
1.Aspiriant LLC 962,404
2.Annex Advisory Services LLC 898,754
3.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 811,425
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VIG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG).

