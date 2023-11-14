News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds UnitedHealth Group

November 14, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 287 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) was held by 137 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
11 Capital Partners LP Existing -4,339-$1,337
1832 Asset Management L.P. Existing +228,719+$146,958
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Existing -3,154+$1,305
Axiom Investors LLC DE Existing +17,763+$14,505
Ally Financial Inc. Existing +5,500+$2,844
Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Existing +4,268+$2,673
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Existing -1,663-$273
Aspen Grove Capital LLC Existing -340-$134
Aureus Asset Management LLC Existing -2,676+$668
Avalon Trust Co Existing -64+$13
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Existing -1,179+$6,193
Barings LLC Existing +464+$407
Bessemer Group Inc. Existing +100,518+$82,040
Bessemer Securities LLC Existing -2,288-$1,048
Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Existing +753+$1,006
Baird Financial Group Inc. Existing +47,963+$29,617
Barbara Oil Co. Existing UNCH+$271
Belmont Capital LLC Existing +980+$496
BlackRock Inc. Existing -1,322,461+$1,084,506
Blue Barn Wealth LLC Existing +1+$17
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Existing -4,280+$1,458
Centaurus Financial Inc. Existing -874-$298
Cibc World Markets Corp Existing -17,151-$4,854
Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Existing -25,199-$11,611
Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Existing -35,761-$9,216
Capital International Investors Existing -2,205,835-$791,783
Capital International Sarl Existing -8,585-$3,733
Capital International Inc. CA Existing -21,038-$7,823
Capital Research Global Investors Existing +393,455+$537,696
Capital World Investors Existing -310,494+$530,732
Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +73+$54
Clearstead Trust LLC Existing -1,524-$424
Colonial Trust Advisors Existing +194+$1,076
Colonial Trust Co SC Existing -456+$98
Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Existing +316+$215
Connectus Wealth LLC Existing -14,136-$3,358
Cornerstone Capital Inc. Existing UNCH+$22
Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Existing +273+$158
DE Burlo Group Inc. Existing -70+$190
DRW Securities LLC Existing +1,251+$679
Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Existing +4,556+$7,106
Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Existing +7,525+$7,557
Element Pointe Advisors LLC Existing +134+$85
Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Existing +692+$374
Edge Capital Group LLC Existing +39+$87
Empire Financial Management Company LLC Existing -91-$27
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Existing -14,682+$40,763
FIL Ltd Existing -36,145+$21,394
First Trust Advisors LP Existing -131,520-$52,843
Fort L.P. Existing +24+$25
Franklin Resources Inc. Existing -140,255+$47,975
FWL Investment Management LLC NEW +138+$70
Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Existing +315+$308
Fisher Asset Management LLC Existing +1,216,037+$649,879
Founders Financial Alliance LLC Existing -551-$211
FourThought Financial Partners LLC Existing +653+$691
Freedom Investment Management Inc. Existing +486+$342
Geode Capital Management LLC Existing +323,961+$580,584
Guardian Capital Advisors LP Existing -301+$1,189
Garda Capital Partners LP Existing -238-$90
Geller Advisors LLC Existing +672+$448
GeoWealth Management LLC Existing +170+$103
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Existing +15+$279
Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Existing -126+$328
Gouws Capital LLC Existing +72+$223
Hancock Whitney Corp Existing -194+$896
HFR Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$22
HRT Financial LP Existing +7,028+$3,746
Highlander Capital Management LLC Existing +15,000+$623
Horizon Investment Services LLC Existing -104+$225
ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Existing +56+$74
ICW Investment Advisors LLC Existing +217+$148
Intech Investment Management LLC Existing +10,294+$10,607
Intrust Bank NA Existing +35+$254
J.Safra Asset Management Corp Existing +107+$63
Jackson Square Partners LLC Existing -263-$110
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Existing +600+$388
King Luther Capital Management Corp Existing +8,981+$5,262
Kearns & Associates LLC Existing UNCH+$12
Knott David M Jr Existing UNCH+$2
L & S Advisors Inc Existing +9,671+$5,022
Level Four Advisory Services LLC Existing +622+$1,011
Liberty Wealth Management LLC Existing -25+$10
Lountzis Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$78
Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +503+$359
Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -62-$28
Lokken Investment Group LLC Existing +492+$297
Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Existing +3,271+$31,912
Makena Capital Management LLC Existing +2,468+$2,006
MAS Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$12
Mather Group LLC. Existing -230+$4
Mckinley Capital Management LLC Existing -2,280+$267
Milestone Asset Management LLC Existing +77+$55
Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Existing +24+$25
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Existing +100+$69
McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Existing +139+$87
Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Existing -1,774-$607
Mendel Money Management Existing -109-$3
Merlin Capital Inc Existing +8+$21
Morse Asset Management Inc Existing +757+$801
Mutual Advisors LLC Existing +1,461+$1,133
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +6,584+$5,104
Oak Associates Ltd. OH Existing +100+$148
One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Existing +10+$18
Operose Advisors LLC Existing +497+$253
PEAK6 Investments LLC Existing +14,226+$6,531
PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Existing -278-$115
Primecap Management Co. CA Existing +930+$918
Profund Advisors LLC Existing -374+$260
Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$21
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Existing +132+$127
Pegasus Partners Ltd. Existing +605+$577
Peloton Wealth Strategists Existing +165+$294
Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Existing -84,347-$38,663
Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Existing +4+$61
Rench Wealth Management Inc. Existing +998+$522
Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +1+$43
Roundview Capital LLC Existing +985+$1,086
Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Existing +2,978+$2,326
Seven Mile Advisory Existing +206+$134
Sittner & Nelson LLC Existing UNCH+$17
Synovus Financial Corp Existing -2,085+$532
Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Existing -20+$63
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing +34+$84
Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Existing -230+$95
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -266+$15
Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Existing +40+$88
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Existing -75+$1
Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Existing -1,091-$514
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Existing +1,550+$11,009
Truvestments Capital LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Valley National Advisers Inc. Existing -8+$26
Weik Capital Management Existing +61+$275
Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Existing +5,095+$12,594
Winmill & CO. Inc. Existing UNCH+$388
Westover Capital Advisors LLC Existing -471-$51
Winslow Capital Management LLC Existing -201,370-$83,205
Aggregate Change: -2,148,040+$2,902,293

In terms of shares owned, we count 73 of the above funds having increased existing UNH positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 52 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Clear Street LLC, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC, O Dell Group LLC, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc., Trexquant Investment LP, and Vinva Investment Management Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited UNH common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNH at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,576 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNH shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNH. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 900,083 shares in the aggregate, from 262,572,959 down to 261,672,876 for a share count decline of approximately -0.34%. The overall top three funds holding UNH on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of UNH Held
1.FMR LLC 43,494,303
2.Northern Trust Corp 9,787,768
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 8,242,282
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UNH»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH).

