See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds UnitedHealth Group

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 287 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) was held by 137 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|11 Capital Partners LP
|Existing
|-4,339
|-$1,337
|1832 Asset Management L.P.
|Existing
|+228,719
|+$146,958
|Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC
|Existing
|-3,154
|+$1,305
|Axiom Investors LLC DE
|Existing
|+17,763
|+$14,505
|Ally Financial Inc.
|Existing
|+5,500
|+$2,844
|Ameritas Advisory Services LLC
|Existing
|+4,268
|+$2,673
|Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.
|Existing
|-1,663
|-$273
|Aspen Grove Capital LLC
|Existing
|-340
|-$134
|Aureus Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|-2,676
|+$668
|Avalon Trust Co
|Existing
|-64
|+$13
|B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG
|Existing
|-1,179
|+$6,193
|Barings LLC
|Existing
|+464
|+$407
|Bessemer Group Inc.
|Existing
|+100,518
|+$82,040
|Bessemer Securities LLC
|Existing
|-2,288
|-$1,048
|Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC
|Existing
|+753
|+$1,006
|Baird Financial Group Inc.
|Existing
|+47,963
|+$29,617
|Barbara Oil Co.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$271
|Belmont Capital LLC
|Existing
|+980
|+$496
|BlackRock Inc.
|Existing
|-1,322,461
|+$1,084,506
|Blue Barn Wealth LLC
|Existing
|+1
|+$17
|Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.
|Existing
|-4,280
|+$1,458
|Centaurus Financial Inc.
|Existing
|-874
|-$298
|Cibc World Markets Corp
|Existing
|-17,151
|-$4,854
|Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.
|Existing
|-25,199
|-$11,611
|Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.
|Existing
|-35,761
|-$9,216
|Capital International Investors
|Existing
|-2,205,835
|-$791,783
|Capital International Sarl
|Existing
|-8,585
|-$3,733
|Capital International Inc. CA
|Existing
|-21,038
|-$7,823
|Capital Research Global Investors
|Existing
|+393,455
|+$537,696
|Capital World Investors
|Existing
|-310,494
|+$530,732
|Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.
|Existing
|+73
|+$54
|Clearstead Trust LLC
|Existing
|-1,524
|-$424
|Colonial Trust Advisors
|Existing
|+194
|+$1,076
|Colonial Trust Co SC
|Existing
|-456
|+$98
|Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.
|Existing
|+316
|+$215
|Connectus Wealth LLC
|Existing
|-14,136
|-$3,358
|Cornerstone Capital Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$22
|Coury Firm Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+273
|+$158
|DE Burlo Group Inc.
|Existing
|-70
|+$190
|DRW Securities LLC
|Existing
|+1,251
|+$679
|Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+4,556
|+$7,106
|Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.
|Existing
|+7,525
|+$7,557
|Element Pointe Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+134
|+$85
|Eagle Bay Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+692
|+$374
|Edge Capital Group LLC
|Existing
|+39
|+$87
|Empire Financial Management Company LLC
|Existing
|-91
|-$27
|Ensign Peak Advisors Inc
|Existing
|-14,682
|+$40,763
|FIL Ltd
|Existing
|-36,145
|+$21,394
|First Trust Advisors LP
|Existing
|-131,520
|-$52,843
|Fort L.P.
|Existing
|+24
|+$25
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|Existing
|-140,255
|+$47,975
|FWL Investment Management LLC
|NEW
|+138
|+$70
|Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.
|Existing
|+315
|+$308
|Fisher Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+1,216,037
|+$649,879
|Founders Financial Alliance LLC
|Existing
|-551
|-$211
|FourThought Financial Partners LLC
|Existing
|+653
|+$691
|Freedom Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|+486
|+$342
|Geode Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+323,961
|+$580,584
|Guardian Capital Advisors LP
|Existing
|-301
|+$1,189
|Garda Capital Partners LP
|Existing
|-238
|-$90
|Geller Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+672
|+$448
|GeoWealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+170
|+$103
|Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC
|Existing
|+15
|+$279
|Goelzer Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|-126
|+$328
|Gouws Capital LLC
|Existing
|+72
|+$223
|Hancock Whitney Corp
|Existing
|-194
|+$896
|HFR Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$22
|HRT Financial LP
|Existing
|+7,028
|+$3,746
|Highlander Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+15,000
|+$623
|Horizon Investment Services LLC
|Existing
|-104
|+$225
|ICA Group Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+56
|+$74
|ICW Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+217
|+$148
|Intech Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|+10,294
|+$10,607
|Intrust Bank NA
|Existing
|+35
|+$254
|J.Safra Asset Management Corp
|Existing
|+107
|+$63
|Jackson Square Partners LLC
|Existing
|-263
|-$110
|Jupiter Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+600
|+$388
|King Luther Capital Management Corp
|Existing
|+8,981
|+$5,262
|Kearns & Associates LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$12
|Knott David M Jr
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$2
|L & S Advisors Inc
|Existing
|+9,671
|+$5,022
|Level Four Advisory Services LLC
|Existing
|+622
|+$1,011
|Liberty Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-25
|+$10
|Lountzis Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|-$78
|Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.
|Existing
|+503
|+$359
|Legend Financial Advisors Inc.
|Existing
|-62
|-$28
|Lokken Investment Group LLC
|Existing
|+492
|+$297
|Longview Partners Guernsey LTD
|Existing
|+3,271
|+$31,912
|Makena Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+2,468
|+$2,006
|MAS Advisors LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$12
|Mather Group LLC.
|Existing
|-230
|+$4
|Mckinley Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-2,280
|+$267
|Milestone Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+77
|+$55
|Magnolia Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+24
|+$25
|Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|+100
|+$69
|McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|+139
|+$87
|Meeder Advisory Services Inc.
|Existing
|-1,774
|-$607
|Mendel Money Management
|Existing
|-109
|-$3
|Merlin Capital Inc
|Existing
|+8
|+$21
|Morse Asset Management Inc
|Existing
|+757
|+$801
|Mutual Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+1,461
|+$1,133
|O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+6,584
|+$5,104
|Oak Associates Ltd. OH
|Existing
|+100
|+$148
|One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC
|Existing
|+10
|+$18
|Operose Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+497
|+$253
|PEAK6 Investments LLC
|Existing
|+14,226
|+$6,531
|PGIM Custom Harvest LLC
|Existing
|-278
|-$115
|Primecap Management Co. CA
|Existing
|+930
|+$918
|Profund Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-374
|+$260
|Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$21
|Parkside Financial Bank & Trust
|Existing
|+132
|+$127
|Pegasus Partners Ltd.
|Existing
|+605
|+$577
|Peloton Wealth Strategists
|Existing
|+165
|+$294
|Qube Research & Technologies Ltd
|Existing
|-84,347
|-$38,663
|Reuter James Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+4
|+$61
|Rench Wealth Management Inc.
|Existing
|+998
|+$522
|Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC
|Existing
|+1
|+$43
|Roundview Capital LLC
|Existing
|+985
|+$1,086
|Sawgrass Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+2,978
|+$2,326
|Seven Mile Advisory
|Existing
|+206
|+$134
|Sittner & Nelson LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$17
|Synovus Financial Corp
|Existing
|-2,085
|+$532
|Samalin Investment Counsel LLC
|Existing
|-20
|+$63
|Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+34
|+$84
|Sandhill Capital Partners LLC
|Existing
|-230
|+$95
|Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-266
|+$15
|Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+40
|+$88
|Trustmark National Bank Trust Department
|Existing
|-75
|+$1
|Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC
|Existing
|-1,091
|-$514
|Treasurer of the State of North Carolina
|Existing
|+1,550
|+$11,009
|Truvestments Capital LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|$UNCH
|Valley National Advisers Inc.
|Existing
|-8
|+$26
|Weik Capital Management
|Existing
|+61
|+$275
|Westfield Capital Management Co. LP
|Existing
|+5,095
|+$12,594
|Winmill & CO. Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$388
|Westover Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-471
|-$51
|Winslow Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-201,370
|-$83,205
|Aggregate Change:
|-2,148,040
|+$2,902,293
In terms of shares owned, we count 73 of the above funds having increased existing UNH positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 52 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Clear Street LLC, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC, O Dell Group LLC, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc., Trexquant Investment LP, and Vinva Investment Management Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited UNH common stock as of 09/30/2023.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNH at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,576 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNH shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNH. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 900,083 shares in the aggregate, from 262,572,959 down to 261,672,876 for a share count decline of approximately -0.34%. The overall top three funds holding UNH on 09/30/2023 were:
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH).
10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »
Also see:
Canada Stock Channel
Funds Holding RYLG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPBO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.