See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds UnitedHealth Group

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 150 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) was held by 43 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
RBF Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$430
AMI Investment Management Inc. Existing -1+$36
Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Existing +3,337+$1,805
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Existing +733+$559
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Existing -3,500-$1,730
State Street Corp Existing +714,903+$721,313
Fidelity National Financial Inc. Existing UNCH+$254
Ethic Inc. Existing +4,868+$2,732
Greenline Partners LLC Existing +85+$200
Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Existing +369+$199
Prelude Capital Management LLC Existing +2,120+$1,097
Poehling Capital Management INC. Existing +190+$101
Echo Street Capital Management LLC Existing +1,753+$900
Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Existing +576+$301
Harding Loevner LP Existing -68,538-$46,681
Suvretta Capital Management LLC Existing -215,793-$106,472
Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Existing -39,141-$18,925
MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Existing +51+$39
United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Existing +7,253+$4,665
Cresset Asset Management LLC Existing -3,782-$1,724
United Bank Existing UNCH+$5
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Existing -11,465-$5,416
Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Existing -923-$388
Mairs & Power Inc. Existing -36,546-$11,453
Horizon Investments LLC Existing +4,184+$2,373
Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. NEW +30,118+$15,359
Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Existing +9+$305
SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Existing +28+$41
Centiva Capital LP Existing +4,054+$2,051
Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Existing -119,242-$49,900
Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Existing -245-$78
Strategic Global Advisors LLC Existing +210+$150
Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Existing +9+$18
Quadrature Capital Ltd Existing +24,247+$12,494
Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Existing +79+$61
MBA Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$5
Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Existing +25+$19
Mendel Money Management NEW +1,188+$606
Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$4
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Existing +780,242+$429,365
Delta Accumulation LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Cypress Capital Group Existing -23+$41
Ibex Wealth Advisors Existing +4,158+$2,235
Aggregate Change: +1,085,590+$956,996

In terms of shares owned, we count 23 of the above funds having increased existing UNH positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 12 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Engineers Gate Manager LP, Standard Family Office LLC, and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited UNH common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNH at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,897 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNH shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNH. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,506,991 shares in the aggregate, from 486,117,300 down to 476,610,309 for a share count decline of approximately -1.96%. The overall top three funds holding UNH on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of UNH Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 80,630,913
2.BlackRock Inc. 69,016,614
3.FMR LLC 48,815,256
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UNH»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH).

