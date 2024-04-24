News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Union Pacific

April 24, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

April 24, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +9+$2
Covenant Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Sweet Financial Partners LLC Existing -270-$65
Regions Financial Corp Existing +9,331+$2,390
Luken Investment Analytics LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Existing UNCH+$1
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Existing -1,400-$332
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Existing +49+$13
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Existing +5+$9
Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Existing -67-$14
Hamel Associates Inc. Existing -915-$216
United Asset Strategies Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
WASHINGTON TRUST Co Existing -783-$189
Venturi Wealth Management LLC Existing +627+$156
Silver Lake Advisory LLC NEW +4,684+$1,152
Aggregate Change: +11,270+$2,907

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing UNP positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNP at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 1,436 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNP shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 337,814 shares in the aggregate, from 15,567,607 up to 15,905,421 for a share count increase of approximately 2.17%. The overall top three funds holding UNP on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of UNP Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 2,959,365
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 1,458,722
3.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 1,226,710
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UNP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).

