See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Union Pacific

January 23, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 36 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Existing UNCH+$593
Mechanics Financial Corp Existing UNCH+$12
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Existing -75+$97
DAVENPORT & Co LLC Existing +71,216+$18,347
Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Existing UNCH+$20
Quantum Private Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$27
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Existing UNCH+$115
Everett Harris & Co. CA Existing +2,522+$1,101
Wealth Management Partners LLC NEW +1,000+$219
Fidelis Capital Partners LLC NEW +2,364+$500
Diligent Investors LLC Existing +23+$30
Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Existing -331-$46
Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,117-$171
Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Existing +28+$30
Veriti Management LLC Existing -572+$25
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Existing -100+$48
Secure Asset Management LLC Existing +8+$19
High Note Wealth LLC Existing -626+$1
Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Existing +193+$52
Mill Capital Management LLC Existing +280+$1,564
Montecito Bank & Trust Existing +35+$132
Hamlin Capital Management LLC Existing +17,106+$8,789
Aggregate Change: +91,954+$31,504

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing UNP positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNP at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 773 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNP shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNP. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,010,415 shares in the aggregate, from 6,422,665 down to 5,412,250 for a share count decline of approximately -15.73%. The overall top three funds holding UNP on 12/31/2022 were:

FundShares of UNP Held
1.Ardevora Asset Management LLP 340,712
2.UMB Bank n.a. 211,827
3.Cohen Klingenstein LLC 209,491
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UNP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).

