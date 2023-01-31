See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds TJX Companies

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TJX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Everence Capital Management Inc. Existing -4,440+$262
Nova R Wealth Inc. Existing UNCH+$64
Wafra Inc. Existing UNCH+$4,652
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Existing -890+$1,996
Wedbush Securities Inc. Existing -1,408+$279
Syntal Capital Partners LLC Existing -3,391+$61
Flputnam Investment Management Co. Existing +24,188+$3,655
Summit Global Investments NEW +3,123+$249
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Existing -29,397+$1,572
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$10
Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC NEW +93,091+$7,410
RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Existing -991+$368
Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Existing -14,882+$21,008
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Existing +5+$192
Aggregate Change: +65,008+$41,778

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing TJX positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 7 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TJX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TJX at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,738 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TJX shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TJX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 867,349 shares in the aggregate, from 43,564,383 down to 42,697,034 for a share count decline of approximately -1.99%. The overall top three funds holding TJX on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of TJX Held
1.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 3,329,832
2.New York State Common Retirement Fund 2,423,369
3.DAVENPORT & Co LLC 1,277,764
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX).

