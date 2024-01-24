See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Thermo Fisher Scientific

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TMO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Tritonpoint Wealth LLC NEW +22,817+$12,119
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Existing +1,224+$1,263
Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -550-$189
Stratos Investment Management LLC Existing +604+$469
Grimes & Company Inc. Existing -30+$40
Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Existing +478+$918
New York State Teachers Retirement System Existing -18,153+$600
Harvey Investment Co. LLC Existing UNCH+$12
Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Existing +129+$78
Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Existing +996+$930
Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$2
CENTRAL TRUST Co Existing +24+$659
Fulton Bank N.A. Existing +208+$295
Boit C F David Existing +715+$427
Aggregate Change: +8,462+$17,623

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing TMO positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 3 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TMO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TMO at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,402 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TMO shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TMO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 774,169 shares in the aggregate, from 10,051,892 down to 9,277,723 for a share count decline of approximately -7.70%. The overall top three funds holding TMO on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of TMO Held
1.Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt 1,412,000
2.Raymond James & Associates 469,906
3.Sarasin & Partners LLP 416,115
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TMO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO).

